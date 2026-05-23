/IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar scripts history, becomes fastest Indian to achieve THIS milestone

Rajat Patidar delivered a fighting knock of 56 off 39 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday (May 22), striking six boundaries and one maximum despite RCB’s 55-run defeat. The lone six during his innings proved to be a milestone moment, as Patidar completed 100 sixes in the IPL. In doing so, he became the fastest Indian batter to reach the landmark in terms of balls faced.

As per Cricbuzz, Patidar needed only 933 deliveries to bring up his 100th IPL six. The earlier Indian record belonged to Shivam Dube, who achieved the feat in 992 balls.

The overall IPL record, however, remains with Andre Russell, representing both Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, the explosive all-rounder raced to 100 sixes in just 657 deliveries.

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Fewest balls taken to reach 100 IPL sixes

Andre Russell (Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders) - 657 balls

Nicholas Pooran (Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, LSG) - 884 balls

Rajat Patidar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) - 933 balls

Chris Gayle (KKR, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings) - 943 balls

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In IPL 2026, Patidar has been among RCB’s standout performers, accumulating 393 runs so far and emerging as the franchise’s third-leading run-scorer this season. He is now only the second Indian batter and the fourth overall to smash 100 or more IPL sixes for the Bengaluru franchise.

Since debuting in the IPL in 2021, Patidar has featured in 55 matches for RCB and has already reached the century mark in sixes.

The franchise record for most IPL sixes still belongs to Virat Kohli, who has cleared the ropes 312 times in 281 matches across 19 seasons for RCB. Kohli is also the first cricketer in T20 history to register 300 sixes for a single team.