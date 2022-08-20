Huge blow for Pakistan as Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 due to an injury

Pakistan have been handed a huge blow ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 as premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday (August 20) confirmed that Afridi will also miss the seven-match T20I series against England next month after sustaining a knee injury.

Afridi injured his right knee while playing in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month. He is part of Pakistan's ongoing tour of the Netherlands but has not played for the team. The PCB said Afridi has been advised "four-six weeks rest" by the medical team.

Afridi's absence is a huge blow to Pakistan's chances at the Asia Cup 2022. The Babar Azam-led side will start the tournament as favourites alongside India but with Afridi not spearheading their pace attack, the Men in Green will have to bring out their 'A' game in the competition to go the distance.

Afridi was the wrecker-in-chief for Pakistan when Babar Azam & Co. thrashed India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021 last year. Afridi ran through India's top-order dismissing Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul cheaply in quick succession to turn the match in Pakistan's favour.

His absence will be felt when Pakistan open their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against India in Dubai on August 28. Afridi has been one of the most consistent performers for Pakistan across formats along with captain Babar Azam in the last few years and remains a vital cog in the team.

In his absence, the likes of Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir will be expected to stand up and deliver with the ball when Pakistan lock horns with India in their Asia Cup 2022 opener in Dubai. Pakistan will then take on the sixth qualifier in their second encounter on September 02.