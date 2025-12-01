How Rohit Sharma evolved as one of the most prolific six hitters - WATCH

Rohit Sharma now has most sixes in ODI cricket. Rohit overtook the record from former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi after hitting his 352nd six in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on November 20, 2025. The hitman took 269 innings to reach the milestone while Afridi had taken 369 innings to hit 351 sixes. Rohit, however, wasn't a prolific six-hitter at the start of his career, instead evolved over the years to become the Hitman. The turning point came in 2013 when he was promoted to open the innings and Rohit has never looked back ever since.

Rohit Sharma: 2007 to 2013

Rohit made his debut in 2007 and hit his first six against Pakistan in his third ODI innings in Jaipur. The batter, however, had only five sixes to his name until his maiden hundred in his 40th ODI innings. The same trend continued three more years till 2013 as Rohit managed only 36 sixes in 102 innings.

Rohit 2.0 as opener

In November 2013, Rohit was promoted up the order to open the batting and everything changed. In the next 121 innings. Rohit went on to hit 209 sixes as an opener and took his totally tally by 2022 was 252 sixes in 229 innings.

Skipper Rohit ups the ante further

In 2022, Rohit overtook captaincy from Virat Kohli and his six-hitting frequency became even faster. In 55 innings since 2022, Rohit has hit 126 sixes including the record breaking 352nd six on Sunday (Nov 30).

The hitman took 102 balls to hit one six from 2007 to 2013 but the number went down to 32 once he became an opener. The balls per six number reduced even further to nearly 18 after he became the captain in 2022.