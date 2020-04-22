Hope teams will be given time to prepare for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma

Indian cricket team's limited-overs vice-captain, Rohit Sharma reckons teams will be given enough time to prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup given the showpiece event goes ahead as planned. The ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by Australia in October-November but the COVID-19 pandemic and the 6-month lockdown period that is enforced Down Under to curb the spread of the dreaded virus.

The Indian opener said that nobody is sure when the T20 World Cup will take place but whenever it does the cricket boards and ICC will provide preparation time to all the teams as nobody is training or playing during the ongoing lockdown phase.

Rohit is of the view that players need to go out on the field and start training in a bid to get into a rhythm while adding the last ball he faced was on February 2 when he suffered a calf injury while playing against New Zealand.

"You need to go out there and start training"

"We are really not sure when this World Cup (T20 World Cup) is going to happen. As and when it happens, we will have a fair amount of time to prepare for it. The cricket boards around the world are not going to say 'everything is fine; we will schedule the World Cup'. Of course, preparation time is going to be given for all the countries because all the countries are under lockdown. Nobody's playing, nobody's training. The limited stuff at home is not enough," Rohit told a news portal.

"You need to go out there and start training and get into the routine and get your muscles strong. Especially for me, I was just injured before the lockdown and I need to start working hard. I was just around the corner to do my fitness test. The 1st thing for me would be to pass the fitness test and hit some balls.

"The last ball I played was on February 2. That's when I got injured. I am just looking forward to going out there and playing and doing what I love the most."

Earlier, Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts had said that they will lose “hundreds of millions” if the international season, in Australia, is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

