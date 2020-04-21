India-Australia can swap hosting T20 World Cup in 2020 and 2021, suggests Sunil Gavaskar

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has suggested swapping the hosts of next two ICC T20 World Cups, which is scheduled to be hosted by Australia (2020) and India (2021) given the COVID-19 curve flattens out in India in the next few weeks or months.

The coronavirus pandemic has wiped out the sporting calendar with dark clouds hovering over the ICC T20 World Cup 2020, scheduled to be hosted by Australia from October 18 to November 15. However, with Australia sealing its borders for the next six months, there are major concerns on how the country will host the showpiece event.

"As we all know, Australia has barred foreigners from entering the country until 30 September. The tournament starts mid-October so it is looking difficult at the moment," Gavaskar told India Today.

"Next year the T20 World Cup is in India. If India and Australia come to an agreement and the COVID-19 curve in India flattens out, they can swap. It can be held in India this October-November and next year in Australia around the same time."

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) was indefinitely postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic but there is slight possibility of it being played in September, before the T20 World Cup. Gavaskar is of the view that IPL can be played before the T20 World Cup and players will get adequate practice for the marquee event without even travelling much.

"If it (T20 WC swap) happens that way, IPL is just held prior to T20 World Cup so there is enough practice for the players. Then you can have the T20 World Cup in November and Asia Cup in December in UAE. December is a much better time to host a tournament in the UAE," said the 70-year-old.

