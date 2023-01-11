Hockey World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE streaming on YouTube: Doordarshan to broadcast for free in India

Hockey World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE streaming on YouTube: The much-awaited Hockey World Cup 2022 is finally going to start this week in the Indian state of Odisha. The opening ceremony of the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 has already created a sensation among hockey fans, which is going to take place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack at 6:00 PM IST. Major Indian stars including Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani are expected to perform at the opening ceremony, along with internationally-acclaimed K-pop band Blackswan. Fans can enjoy the free broadcast of the Hockey World Cup opening ceremony on DD sports channel. The livestream of the Hockey World Cup opening ceremony will be made available on the Hotstar app. Various YouTube channels will also livestream the Hockey World Cup opening ceremony.

How to watch Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony live in India?

The Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony will be broadcast live on the DD Sports channel for free. The broadcast can also be accessed at Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD. The opening ceremony of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 will be streamed live on the watch.hockey website and Disney+Hotstar apps and websites.

You can watch Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony for free in India using these three different ways:

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the ceremony for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access the free Livestream of the Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity

Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1 year validity

Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1 year validity

For Airtel Users-

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity

Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

For Vi Users-

Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Major stars and celebrities who will perform at the Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony

The Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony will see major Indian stars, including Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani, perform on the stage. A performance by internationally acclaimed K-pop band BLACKSWAN is also expected to keep fans entertained throughout the ceremony. Pritam, the composer of the official Hockey World Cup anthem Hockey Hai Dil Mera, will also perform live with the 11 singers who sang the song.

Where to watch Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony on YouTube?

The Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony will be live-streamed by various YouTube channels in India.

What time will Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony start?-Time

The Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony will start at 6:00 PM IST.

Where will the Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony be held?- Venue

The Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony will be held in Cuttack, Odisha.

