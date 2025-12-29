/Here is why Virat and Rohit didn’t feature in third round of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma did not feature for Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, in their third round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) matches on Monday (Dec 29). The two batting stalwarts made emphatic returns to the competition, smashing hundreds in their side’s opening games earlier. While Kohli returned to playing the VHT after 15 years - having last represented Delhi during the 2010-11 season, Rohit was back for Mumbai for the first time since the 2017-18 edition. However, their absence from the ongoing matches left the fans wondering about their participation in the remaining games.

Where are Kohli and Rohit?

Before returning to this 50-over domestic format, the ex-Indian captains committed to playing just two Vijay Hazare Trophy games this season. Virat, playing for Delhi, broke several records in his match-winning 131 against Andhra before hitting 77 against Gujarat in the next game. Kohli surpassed his batting idol Sachin Tendulkar as the quickest to 15,000 List A runs in the first match and also became only the second Indian after him to feature in the top five on this list.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Rohit, on the other hand, also whacked a brilliant 151 against Sikkim, equaling David Warner’s tally of most 150s (nine) in 50-over cricket, but got out on a first-ball duck against Uttarakhand in his next game. Against Sikkim, he also became the second-oldest in the tournament history to smash a hundred.



The two also received the Player of the Match awards for their performances in their first VHT match.

Will both play any more matches in VHT?

While several reports have suggested that Delhi boy Kohli will feature in the side’s penultimate league match against the Railways on January 6 in Alur, Rohit is unlikely to make any more appearances in this domestic tournament.