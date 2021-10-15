Helicopter shot loading! MS Dhoni resorts to his trademark stroke at the nets before CSK's IPL 2021 final

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up for the IPL 2021 final, where the Yellow Army will lock horns with the two-time winners Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Friday evening (October 15).

The Yellow Army have entered their 9th IPL final whereas the 40-year-old Dhoni will be playing his 10th finale, in the tournament-history. Thus, he will be desperate to take CSK to their fourth title. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been very good behind the stumps and has also led the team magnificently in the current edition, however, his batting has been a huge letdown.

Nonetheless, Dhoni came to his own during the Qualifier 1 between CSK and Delhi Capitals (DC), at Dubai. Coming out to bat at No. 7, with Chennai needing 19 off 9 balls, the superstar cricketer played a brilliant cameo (6-ball 18*) to take his side past the finish line. He will now look to contribute in a similar manner in the summit clash and the veteran cricketer was seen nailing his helicopter shot at the CSK nets. Here's the video:

ALSO READ | A look at top 5 highest and lowest totals in IPL finals as CSK battle KKR for elusive trophy

ALSO READ | CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 final: RECORD ALERT! MS Dhoni set to become first captain to lead in 300 T20s

For the unversed, Dhoni will also become the first player to lead for the 300th time in T20s when he comes out for the toss during CSK-KKR finale in the 14th edition. In 299 matches, Dhoni has 176 wins and 118 losses, winning the T20 World Cup, 2016 Asia Cup T20 for Team India and taking CSK to the Champions League (CLT20) title twice and IPL trophy on three occasions.

Will Dhoni lead CSK to their fourth title in his 300th T20 as captain? Only time will tell...