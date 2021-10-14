'He was very bad': Sergio Aguero opens up on Lionel Messi's reaction over shocking Barcelona exit

Sergio Aguero has expressed his thoughts on Lionel Messi's shocking exit from the La Liga club FC Barcelona as he revealed a personal chat with his international teammate. The 33-year-old striker also told how he tried to distract Messi when the news of departure was formally announced.

The Argentine striker joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Premier League club Manchester City in June and signed a two-year deal at Camp Nou, hoping that we would get a chance to play alongside his international teammate at club level.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Messi had to leave Barcelona due to "financial and structural obstacles" over the renewal of the deal and in the same window. Days later, Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain. On being asked about Messi's departure from the Spanish club, Aguero told El Pais, "It was a moment of shock. He was very bad. When I found out I couldn't believe it."

"That Saturday I went to see him at his house. And, because of my personality, since I couldn't see it well, I tried to make him forget what had happened. I saw that he was half off and was trying to distract him. I was telling him about my Esports team and the things we were doing," the striker added.

After Messi's exit, rumours started to float that Aguero could follow his international teammate out the door. Aguero was also asked whether he has regrets about signing for Barca, to which the Argentine replied, "No. Let's be honest. What player does not want to be at Barça? I would tell you that most footballers would like to wear this shirt, no matter how good or bad Barça is."

"I arrived with the expectation of playing with Leo and that a good team would be put together, which is what the club was trying to do. When they called me, I thought: 'I don't care what they pay me. I'm doing well and I'm going to help the team as much as I can,'" he added.