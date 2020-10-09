'He picks up wickets...': Sunil Gavaskar names a bowler wanted by all franchises

Indian Premier League has always been a league of batsmen playing explosive innings. However, the latest edition of the tournament has witnessed many young bowlers rising to the occasion and saving the day for the team.

During a post-match show, Sunil Gavaskar revealed a name of one such bowler that "all franchises want". According to the little master, Rashid Khan has been an asset for the Sunrisers.

He said: "You ask all the captains of the franchises, which is the one bowler that they want in their team, I am pretty certain every one of them will say ‘give me Rashid’. I am pretty certain. There might be the odd bowler who might get offended but look at the way he goes about his job."

"He picks up wickets, creates dot balls. Look at the economy – 3 for 12 in 4 overs. Leg-spinners generally bowls a full toss, a short ball. He hardly ever does it. He is on the target every single time, he has got a nice, well-disguised googly which comes off the back of the hand. A lot of batsmen find it difficult to pick. That kind of bowling, that kind of control, any captain will say ‘give me that bowler’," he added.

Rashid Khan played a crucial role puncturing the KXIP batting line up during a crucial chase in the must-win match last night.

Rashid Khan gave the credit to SRH batsmen to pose a good total. The team managed to wipe out KXIP within 17 overs.