'He never called me': Here's why Bhuvneshwar Kumar is 'upset' with Yuzvendra Chahal - Watch

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who won the Player of the Match award in the first T20I of a three-match series against Sri Lanka is seemingly upset with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The seamer finished with 4-22 and guided India's victory over Lankans by 38 runs. Recently, the pacer made his maiden appearance on 'Chahal TV' and jokingly said that he is "upset" as Yuzi never called him on the show before.

'Chahal TV' is basically a show, that the spinner hosts with his teammates and sometimes with opponents also. From fun banter to discussing matches, Chahal presents a talk show, which is apparently very popular among fans.

Also Read: Sri Lanka vs India 2nd T20I postponed due to a COVID-19 case in the Indian camp: Reports

This time, it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar who got the opportunity but he cheekily expressed his thoughts on not featuring on 'Chahal TV' since its start.

"I am upset with Chahal, as this is my first time on his show. I kept making signs from the dressing room, requesting him to invite me on the show, but he never called me," said Bhuvneshwar Kumar when Chahal hosted a segment after India's win the first T20I.

Watch the video here:

Three all-rounders in one frame 😉

Presenting the three Musketeers ☺️

Brilliant win today 💪

On to the next one 🇮🇳 #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/wKZpCBrz4i — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) July 25, 2021 ×

After registering a comfortable win by beating Sri Lanka in the first game by 38 runs, India now look forward to win the T20I series and start their preparations for the T20 World Cup on a winning note.

The seamer impressed with his bowling as he took four wickets. He first took out opener Avishka Fernando before dismissing Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana and Dushmantha Chameera in the final four overs to guide India to a winning start in the series.

ALSO READ: Cricket: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match

Besides the banter, Bhuvi also reflected his thoughts on the match, he said, "There was a bit of swing early on. With Sri Lankan batters taking risks early on, there were boundaries. In the middle overs, the focus was on getting as many dot balls as possible, and towards the death, I looked to take the pace off the ball. Things fell in place in terms of execution."