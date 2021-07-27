Cricket: Sri Lanka vs India 2nd T20I postponed after Krunal Pandya tests positive for COVID-19

The 2nd T20I match of India's visit through Sri Lanka is set to be rescheduled following a positive case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Indian cricket team, confirmed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a tweet.

India's cricket board further informed that the entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad.

"Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts," read a media advisory as published by BCCI.

The second T20 international match between Sri Lanka vs India at Colombo's Premadasa Stadium tonight (July 27) has been halted after Pandya tested positive for COVID. The match will now be played on Wednesday.

The Indian team won the first T20 match by 38 runs. Krunal Pandya, who took one wicket for 16 runs in the first T20I, bowled three runs off three balls.