Cricket: Always good to get runs in the white kit, says KL Rahul ahead of England series

KL Rahul uncovered about the significance of red-ball cricket and Test vocation. In a video posted by BCCI, KL Rahul referenced that he felt great after during the practice game.

KL Rahul scored his last century at The Oval in September 2018. He had managed to score only 150 runs in nine innings on that visit before that innings, and his position was in question. However, he switched things up with an appealing 149 on the last day as he and Rishabh Pant almost pulled off a victory.

"When I got dropped in 2018, I had to go back and discuss with coaches, watched a lot of videos to see where I was faltering, and try to correct that," he told BCCI.tv.

"I'm happy, time off from Test cricket. Like they say, failure makes you strong, makes you more focused and determined about the game. It's no different for me. I'm looking forward to the opportunities, trying to stay a lot calmer and more disciplined."

KL Rahul has played just two first-class games in the last 17 months. A hand injury ruled him out of the series down under.



"It's always good to get runs in the white kit. It's been a while since I'd played a red-ball game, so it was very nice to be out there, and score runs. It's important to stay patient and wait for my turn. I've been working on my game. It's good to get some time in the middle and score some runs," he said.

During that warm-up game in Durham, KL Rahul had the extra duty of keeping wicket, as Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha were inaccessible due to Covid-19 conventions. Although, it's not unfamiliar to him, it's an aspect of his job profile.

"It's a good opportunity to test my body and wicketkeeping skills," he said.

"The added responsibility made me really sore but apart from that, it was good time out and it gives me good opportunity to stay in the game. Especially when it is a practice game, sometimes it can feel longer. But when you're wicketkeeping, you need to stay focused and you're in the game all the time. So, I quite enjoyed it," he added.