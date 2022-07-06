'He needs a sabbatical': Michael Vaughan urges Virat Kohli to take a 3-month break amid his struggles

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has urged Virat Kohli to take a long sabbatical from cricket in order to rejuvenate himself and regain his lost form amid his ongoing rough patch. Kohli has struggled to score runs consistently across all formats over the last few months and has failed to spark a turnaround despite having been backed by many to bounce back. Vaughan believes a break can prove to be helpful for Kohli.

Kohli has been enduring a rough patch with the willow for quite some time now. He failed to get going for his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 before being rested from the T20I series against South Africa at home.

However, the rest didn't help much as Kohli's struggles continued in the recently-concluded Edgbaston Test between India and England. He returned with scores of 11 and 20 as England hammered India by seven wickets in the rescheduled encounter to level the series 2-2.

Kohli is now gearing up for the upcoming three-match T20I series against England and will be hoping to regain his mojo against the hosts. However, former England captain Vaughan has urged him to stay away from the game for some time. Vaughan believes Kohli can easily look at having a career of around 20 years in international cricket and taking away 3 months from that for his own game won't do much harm.

"I look at Virat in particular. I knew he had a little bit of a rest at the end of the IPL. But he just looks to me like he needs a sabbatical. He looks like he needs three months away from cricket. Go and sit on a beach."Go and do what you can with your family because a career of 20 years, which he probably will end up getting because he's such a good player.. To have a three months break, is it going to affect him? No. Will it help him? Yes," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Kohli has been given a rest for the first T20I against England which will be played on Thursday (July 08) but will make his comeback in the squad from the second game. The Indian run-machine will be desperate to get some runs behind his back to ensure he has form on his side heading into the T20 World Cup 2022 later this year.