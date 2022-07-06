Umran Malik is very much in our plans: Rohit Sharma hints at playing fiery pacer in T20I series vs England

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma has fully recovered from COVID-19 and is raring to go ahead of the start of the T20I series against England. India will lock horns with England in a three-match T20I series which gets underway on Thursday (July 07). Rohit had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and had to miss the recently-concluded Edgbaston Test between India and England.

Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian team in Rohit's absence in the Edgbaston Test which India lost by 7 wickets to miss out on a chance of pulling off a historic series win. However, with Rohit back leading the team, India will be hoping to get off to a winning start in the T20I series.

Ahead of the series-opener, Rohit addressed the pre-match presser on Wednesday where he was asked about the prospects of young pacer Umran Malik playing against England in the upcoming T20I series. Rohit said Umran is very much in India's plans as far as T20Is are concerned with the T20 World Cup 2022 in mind.

“He is very much in our plans. We are trying to give him an understanding as to what the team requires from him as well. Yes, there will be times when we want to try out a few guys and Umran is definitely one of those guys,” Rohit said during the presser.

“Keeping one eye on the World Cup, we want to see what he has to offer for us. He is definitely an exciting prospect. During the IPL, we saw that he could bowl fast. It’s about giving him the role, whether we want him to bowl with the new ball or want to use him in the middle overs,” he added.

Umran was one of the rising stars of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and left many in awe with his express pace. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer consistently clocked over 150 kmph in almost every game of the season and rattled the best of batters with his fiery pace.

Umran picked up 21 wickets in 14 matches for SRH and was their highest wicket-taker of the season. Impressed by his bowling exploits, the Indian selectors handed the youngster his maiden India call-up for the South Africa T20I series at home last month where he failed to make his debut.

He made his India debut in the recently-concluded two-match T20I series against Ireland and played both games. Umran successfully defended 17 runs in the final over of the 2nd T20I to help India win the series 2-0. It remains to be seen if he will get a chance in the playing XI in the upcoming T20I series against England.