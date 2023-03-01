He is the best option to succeed Cheteshwar Pujara at No. 3: Wasim Jaffer pins hopes on India's star batter

In the second Test between India and Australia, Cheteshwar Pujara played his 100th game in the red-ball format. India's No. 3 has been one of the most dependable batters in the batting line-up since his international debut. He has amassed 7,052 runs in his glorious career and has been one of the key players in India's stupendous rise in Tests, especially during the Virat Kohli captaincy era.

At 35, Pujara is in the last phase of his international career. Whenever he will announce his retirement, he will leave a huge void in the batting line-up. Ahead of the third and penultimate Test between India and Australia, which kicked off on Wednesday (March 01) in Indore, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer shared his pick on who can succeed Pujara at No. 3 after he hangs up his boots.

"I think Shreyas Iyer is the best option to succeed Cheteshwar Pujara at No.3. He has batted at No.3 for Mumbai and he is an attacking batter. If someone can come in at No.3 and score intently, putting the bowlers on the backfoot will do India a lot of good. Pujara has been brilliant at No.3," said Jaffer on his Youtube channel.