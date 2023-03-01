IND vs AUS, Indore Test: EXPLAINED! How Rohit Sharma & Co. can confirm a slot in WTC final

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: On Wednesday (March 01), India locked horns with Australia in the third and penultimate Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Holkar Stadium, Indore. Having an unassailable 2-0 lead, India are very close to finalising a spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India have been top-notch in the first two Tests versus Australia -- banking on Rohit Sharma's form, lower-order runs and spinners -- to win the back-to-back games and are just a step away from entering the WTC final, for the second time in a row. Here's what they need to do in the third and penultimate Test to book a slot in the summit clash, to be held at The Oval, London on June 07-11:

India are 2-0 ahead in the series and just need another win in the ongoing Test to cement a place in the WTC final. While India can go through even if they lose the next two encounters (but in such a case, they will have to depend on other results; hoping for Sri Lanka to not win their remaining two Tests), they will confirm a place with a 3-0, 3-1 or 4-0 scoreline. Hence, India already have one foot in the WTC finale.

On the other hand, Pat Cummins-led Australia -- who are the No. 1 ranked side in the purest format -- have so far had a forgettable trip to India. After being 2-0 down, they have a herculean task to end the series with a 2-2 scoreline. A 0-3 or 0-4 scoreline looks likely at this stage. For them to qualify, they can even do so despite being whitewashed by India. In such a scenario, they will have to hope for Sri Lanka to not whitewash the hosts New Zealand in their forthcoming two-match Test series. It is to be noted that Tim Southee & Co. have not lost a home Test series since early 2017.

Indore Test, Day 1

At the coin toss on Day 1 of the Indore Test, Rohit called it right as India chose to bat first. India made two changes in their playing XI with former vice-captain and woefully out of form KL Rahul being sidelined whereas Md Shami was rested (with Shubman Gill and Umesh Yadav being the replacements, respectively).

At the toss, Rohit said, "We will have a bat first. It is a pretty good dressing room and like you said the morale is high. The guys are confident about their skills which is a good thing moving forward. We have played a lot of cricket (here) but this one (surface) is slightly different. Looks little dry and you have to adapt your skills and be at it all the time. We aren't there yet (WTC final) and we have to come and win this game, we have to try and repeat the things we did in the first two Tests. It is important to stay present. We have made two changes - Gill comes in place of KL. We have rested Shami and Umesh comes in."

Meanwhile, Australia are without regular skipper Cummins, who is in Australia to look after his ailing mother. In his absence, Steve Smith leads the side as they trail 0-2.

Playing XIs:

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

India Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

After opting to bat first, Rohit-led India are on the back foot currently, having lost half of their side for 45.

How has Team India fared in the second cycle of WTC?

After losing the inaugural WTC final, to New Zealand, in 2021, India have had a decent run in the ongoing second cycle. They started the new cycle with a 2-1 lead over hosts England in the 2021 five-match series, which ended in a 2-2 stalemate a year later, before winning a home series versus the Kiwis 1-0. They lost 1-2 to South Africa during their tour of the African nation in early 2022; prompting Virat Kohli to step down as the red-ball captain.

Rohit took over from there on and while he missed a few games, India went on to beat Sri Lanka 2-0 at home and also whitewash Bangladesh in their own backyard in December 2022.