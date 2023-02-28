KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything, says Rohit Sharma ahead of Ind-Aus 3rd Test

After the second Test between India and Australia, in the national capital, KL Rahul was removed as the vice-captain when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the national side's squad for the final two Tests. Rahul has been in woeful form and has been facing severe criticism from all corners. It is to be noted that Rahul has only 198 runs in the last 12 innings and has only managed 38 runs in the three outings in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home.

Hence, a lot has been said and written about Rahul. Many feel he should be dropped with Shubman Gill being in the form of his life. His sacking as the Test vice-captain has also been highlighted but captain Rohit Sharma stated that his opening partner's removal from the post indicates nothing.

"I said it after the last game also. When we talk about players going through a tough time, anyone with potential will be given enough time to prove himself. Being vice-captain or not being vice-captain doesn't tell you anything. At that point in time, when he was the vice-captain, he was probably the most senior. His removal of the vice-captaincy doesn't indicate anything," Rohit said on Tuesday ahead of the third and penultimate Test, which kicks off on Wednesday (March 01) in Indore.

Also Read:

On being asked about the practice sessions and if Gill's active participation in the nets ahead of the Indore Test means he is set to replace Rahul in the playing XI, Rohit shied away from sharing any details on the team combination.

"As far as Gill and KL are both concerned, that is how they train and practice before any game. Today was an optional training session for the entire group. All 17-18 are in the reckoning. It's not just about Gill and Rahul. But as far as our XI is concerned, we have not finalised it yet. I prefer it to be announced at the toss. Can't count out last-minute injuries and all and we will keep it interesting for you guys as well," Rohit added.

India squad for final two Tests vs Australia