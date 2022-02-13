'He is a potential candidate': Harshal Patel picks RCB's new signing who can replace Virat Kohli as captain

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made some brilliant picks on day one of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday (February 12). With Virat Kohli stepping down from captaincy last season, RCB were looking for a potential captaincy candidate at the mega auction and have managed to rope in some experienced IPL campaigners, who can take up the leadership role at the franchise.

RCB have bought the likes of Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik, who have a plethora of experience when it comes to the IPL and have been part of the league for several years now. While Glenn Maxwell, who was retained by the franchise, is being seen as one of the favourites to lead the side in IPL 2022, Du Plessis and Karthik are also among potential captaincy candidates for the side.

Indian pacer Harshal Patel, who was one of the top buys for RCB at the IPL 2022 mega auction for a sum of whopping Rs 10.75 crore, backed Du Plessis as one of the candidates to take over from Kohli as captain of the team.

"I don't know, I haven't had any chat with anybody at the RCB management, but Faf is, in my opinion. He has led South Africa very well and is a potential candidate, but I certainly can't say," Harshal said on Star Sports when asked about the potential captaincy replacement for Kohli.

Also Read: Never spoke to MS Dhoni about retention, always knew CSK would get me back: Deepak Chahar

Apart from Du Plessis, Karthik and Harshal, RCB made some great signings at the IPL mega auction as they focused on strengthening their bowling and batting department significantly.

RCB roped in Australian pacers Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff for a sum of Rs 7.75 crore (INR 77.5 million) and Rs 75 lakh (INR 7.5 million) respectively. They also managed to buy some quality all-rounders in the form of Wanindu Hasranga and Sherfane Rutherford.

Also Read: 'Liam Livingstone is a gamble': Sanjay Manjrekar on Punjab Kings spending Rs 11.5 crore on England star

With Kohli taking a back seat this time around, it remains to be seen who will lead RCB in the upcoming season.