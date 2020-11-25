'He has scored big runs': Sachin Tendulkar picks this India’s opener for Australia Tests

Rohit Sharma's absence has put the Indian team's opening slot in jeopardy. However, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar feels that Mayank Agarwal should start on Rohit's batting position.

"Mayank, I know, is a confirmed starter because he has scored big runs and if Rohit is fit and available, then he should be there. Between other guys (Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul), that will be the management’s decision as they would be knowing who’s the form man," said Tendulkar in an interview with the PTI.

Mayank had a splendid IPL season with KXIP, his prolific batting earned him an India call up for a Tour of Australia.

According to Tendulkar, Aussie batting line-up have an edge against India. "Smith, (David) Warner and (Marnus) Labuschagne will be a factor and I am confident that the Indian team will leave no stone unturned as far as preparations are concerned. These two seniors back in the team and also with Labuschangne in there, it makes it a much better batting unit. It will be a bit more competitive series and I am sure India is ready for it," said Tendulkar.

Tendulkar believes that Kohli's absence will leave a huge void in India batting lineup.

"Virat not being there without a doubt is a big void but also, on the other hand, the kind of bench strength that we have and the talent that is available, it is a good opportunity for somebody to establish himself," Tendulkar said.