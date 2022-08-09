'He has little lead over Avesh Khan' - Manjrekar on young pacer ahead of India's T20 WC squad selection

Arshdeep Singh has been climbing up the ladder for Team India ever since his international debut. After impressing one and all with his skills, a steady head and ability to bowl in the powerplays as well as during the death overs, the 23-year-old has been able to replicate the same so far while donning the India jersey.

Thus, Arshdeep's stocks have risen in the recent past. In the just-concluded India-West Indies T20Is, in the Caribbean island, the left-arm pacer returned with the Player-of-the-Series award, with seven wickets at an average of 16.14. He was exceptional in the death overs and has been included in the Asia Cup 2022 squad. Former Indian cricketer-turned-expert Sanjay Manjrekar feels Arshdeep is slightly above Avesh Khan in the pecking order at present with regard to the T20 World Cup squad selection.

"So, a race going on to clamour to get those seats on business class to Australia. And that's where I think you would have to say Arshdeep Singh has overtaken Avesh Khan. Avesh Khan is slightly behind there and that is something that's very interesting. You know this is a real competition going on for sports. Arshdeep Singh has certainly taken a little lead over Avesh Khan because he's doing exactly what is what Avesh Khan's role is - to go with the new ball in the middle and in the death as well,” Manjrekar told Sports 18.