'MS Dhoni's dropping percentage was 21' - Former Pakistan captain's big claim on India legend's keeping skills

MS Dhoni remains a big name in international cricket. The former Indian captain retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, but remains a darling of the masses due to his rich contribution to Indian cricket.

In his international career, spanning from late 2004 to 2019, Dhoni ended with 17266 runs, 16 centuries, 108 half-centuries, 643 catches, 359 sixes, and 195 stumpings. In addition, he led India to all three ICC titles along with the No. 1 ranking in Tests. He became a household name for his big-hitting prowess, smart and unorthodox keeping skills, and calm and composed nature as captain.

Recently, former Pakistan captain and keeper-batter Rashid Khan made a big claim on Dhoni. According to Rashid, Dhoni's dropping percentage was as high as 21.

“Dhoni was a batsman-wicketkeeper. Obviously, Dhoni is a very big name. But if I go into stats, his dropping percentage is 21 percent, which is huge, huge,” Latif said on his official YouTube channel.

"You can't use my record because this particular record came into being from 2002 or 2003. We had already played by then. Adam Gilchrist had percentage of only 11, Mark Boucher was very good. Australia's Tim Paine started well but towards the end dropped a lot of catches,” Latif asserted.

Rashid also named the best wicketkeeper-batter of the past 10-15 years. “If you look at the best in last 15 years, then I would say Quinton de Kock is superb, has kept in all three formats and batted at the top of the order in white ball cricket,” the Pakistani added.

Interestingly, the former cricketer didn't delve into the details regarding the statistics he came up with. Nevertheless, Dhoni's keeping skills have been admired and hailed by many former cricketers and he has inspired many emerging wicketkeepers in the country over the years. He will next be seen in action on the 22-yard cricket strip during IPL 2023, once again representing the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).