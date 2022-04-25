He has it in him to lead India one day: Ambati Rayudu all praise for CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja

Two days prior to the commencement of IPL 2022 edition, MS Dhoni dropped a bomb by announcing his resignation as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, via the team management. Thus, Ravindra Jadeja was named as Dhoni's successor at the top job and the all-rounder has already led CSK in seven games this season.

While Jadeja hasn't tasted much success as CSK's captain this season, his teammate and Chennai's vital cog in the batting line-up Ambati Rayudu feels the star all-rounder has it in him to succeed as the defending champions' skipper and also lead India one day.

ALSO READ | PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2022 prediction today: Who will win Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match?

"Filling in MS Dhoni's shoes, it's never going to happen. But Jaddu definitely has it in him and, under the guidance of Mahi bhai, and till the time he's around on the ground with him, it will be very easy for him. Jadeja will become better. He has it in him to not only lead CSK but also India one day," Rayudu said.

Rayudu added that CSK is going through a transition phase, with the captaincy baton passed on from Dhoni to Jadeja, he strongly feels that the Yellow Army will still succeed under the new leader along with a plethora of young talents. "There is a shift and it has to come. A lot of youngsters will continue to feature in CSK as the years go by. Having a young captain like Jadeja, who has done it and seen it all, will be great for them to be under him and have his confidence. They have the backing of the captain, and I think he is going in the right direction, as is the team. CSK will be very, very successful under him," Rayudu further asserted.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Ishan Kishan gets dismissed in bizarre fashion in MI's face-off versus LSG in IPL 2022

CSK have so far won only two games, out of seven, in IPL 2022 edition to be languishing at the penultimate position in the points table. Thus, they need to revamp and find some momentum in the second half of the league stage in order to enter the playoffs. They face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday evening (April 25).