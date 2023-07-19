'Having him in ODI World Cup squad is a must': Sourav Ganguly calls for THIS young Indian star's inclusion

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star performer for Team India in their massive win over West Indies in the two-match Test series opener in Dominica. The left-hander started his Test career with an impressive 171 to become the 17th Indian to hit a century on Test debut, 113th overall. Jaiswal started on a promising note and never looked out of sorts to make a roaring start to his international career.

Ever since Jaiswal announced his arrival in style at the international level, talks are rife that he should be given a run in the white-ball formats as well. While India have only a handful of games left prior to the ODI World Cup's commencement, at home, some feel Jaiswal can still be tried in the 50-over format. Former Indian skipper and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has backed Jaiswal to be a part of the ODI WC squad. In conversation with the Telegraph on the young player, Ganguly heaped praise on the 21-year-old and feels he is a 'must' for the ODI WC squad.

“Scoring a hundred on debut is always massive. I too have done it, so I know how special it is. Even technique-wise, he seems really good. A left-handed batsman’s presence in the team always helps. So, having him in the World Cup squad is a must,” Ganguly emphasised.

It is to be noted that Jaiswal is not part of India's ODI squad for the West Indies tour. His name has been announced in the India squad for the 2023 Asian Games but looks unlikely to make the cut for this year's marquee ODI event on home soil. At present, the young batter is gearing up for India's second and final Test, to be held in Port-of-Spain in Trinidad, which commences on July 20.

Rohit Sharma-led India will go for a series whitewash to also add vital points in their kitty in the new 2023-25 WTC cycle.

