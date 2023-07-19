WI vs IND: Rohit Sharma talks about role of seniors in grooming youngsters as India aims for smooth transition

India are gearing up for the second and final Test versus West Indies, in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, which commences on Thursday (July 20). After a mammoth innings and 141-run win in the series opener, Rohit Sharma & Co. will be confident in taking on the depleted hosts. All eyes will once again be on India's promising youngsters. Yashasvi Jaiswal debuted in the first Test and returned with a brilliant 171. Thus, it will be interesting to see if Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Kumar get a chance in the final Test.

At present, Indian cricket is in an interesting phase. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, etc. are in the last phase of their careers but have a big role to play in shaping up the younger lot. In this regard, Captain Rohit told reporters that the transition will take place sooner or later, but emphasised the importance of the role of seniors in grooming the juniors.

'Our role is important as we have to give them clarity'

While highlighting the potential of the emerging players, Rohit stated, "Transition has to happen, whether today or tomorrow but I am happy that our boys who are coming in are doing well. And our role is important as we have to give them role clarity. Now it's up to them how they want to prepare and perform for the team. ... And we rely on those individuals and obviously they are the future of Indian cricket and they will take Indian cricket to greater heights."

The upcoming second Test will be the 100th face-off between India and West Indies in the purest format of the game. In this regard, Rohit said, "It’s an honour to be taking the Indian team into this game and it doesn’t happen every day. The two teams have so much history, and so much good cricket played. I will expect no different in this Test. I am sure they (Windies) will bounce back and it will be exciting for both teams."

India lead the series 1-0 and will aim for a whitewash to further move ahead in the ongoing 2023-25 WTC cycle.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE