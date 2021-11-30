Have to prove to myself that I am good enough to win before I return: Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods, during his first public appearance since the car accident, said that he will have to prove to himself that he is good enough to win, before he makes a comeback and plays professional golf.

In February this year, Woods had sustained serious injuries on his lower right leg, his foot and ankle. He had to undergo surgery in the wake of his single-car accident. The incident occurred when his car left the road at about 85mph and flipped multiple times. In the initial reports, police had informed that the golfer is "lucky to be alive".

While addressing a press conference at this week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, the 45-year-old opened up on a range of topics as he talked about the car accident that has put his career in jeopardy and also reflected on the rehabilitation and prospects of making a comeback.

WION's sports editor Digvijay Singh Deo is currently in the Bahamas for Hero World Challenge, a 20-man tournament that benefits Tiger Woods' foundation. WION is bringing the latest information on Woods and the event.

Tiger Woods talked about the challenges he faced during the recovery phase but said that he was able to walk without crutches a bit earlier than suggested.

During the presser, the 15-time major winner said, "This recovery has been very difficult. Have lived my entire life outside. Transitioned to a wheelchair to crutches to nothing and has been a lot of hard work. Been some tough times in there."

"Lying still on a hospital bed for three months, being assisted everywhere I go was tough. Just wanting to go outside was the first task. Took it step by step. Now realise how big my house is," Woods added.

"Have a long way to go before I can challenge again. The rehab will not be fun but I enjoy the challenge of being pushed. Perhaps one day can compete for the best," said the golfer.

"Have gone through tough experiences before. I understand the importance of timelines. I have patience. You have to push till it hurts but also not go overboard," said Woods.

"Do not foresee my leg being what it used to be. The clock is ticking, am getting old. Can ramp up for a few days a year. It May not be tournament sharp, but have come off long layoffs before, I know the recipe to win," he said while talking about his come back, adding that as far as playing on the tour level is concerned, he doesn't know when it is going to happen.

"Do not know at what level I will be able to compete," said Woods. He further said that he would like to "turn the page on this year" as it has been tough. "I have to prove to myself that I am good enough to win before I return," he said.

Talking about his family, Woods said, "My kids have seen me more injured than healthy. Played call of duty when they were at school. Master was an important bonding moment for all of us. Do activities with them now, talk to them and see them grow up."

The Hero World Challenge, which is a benefit for the Tiger Woods Foundation, is a golf tournament hosted by Woods. It takes place annually in December. The tournament includes top-ranked golf professionals.