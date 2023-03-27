HATS OFF! WI skipper Rovman Powell saves young kid from serious injury, gets hurt himself - WATCH

West Indies and South Africa produced a humdinger of a clash when both sides locked horns in the second and penultimate T20I at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Sunday (March 26). With a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, Rovman Powell-led Windies were asked to bat first. Riding on Johnson Charles' 46-ball 118, WI posted 258 for 4 before Quinton De Kock's 44-ball 100 took the Proteas to a stunning six-wicket win.

Among the plethora of runs scored, WI skipper Powell's heartwarming act went viral. While trying to save a boundary, the captain made a quick decision near the ropes when he felt he was about to collide with a young ballboy. Being aware that the momentum will result in him taking the kid with him, Powell decided to let go of the ball and slightly changed his direction to save the kid, also an elder boy behind him, and ended up crashing on to the LED boards. As a result, he was hurt and play was halted for a brief period. However, the match resumed soon once Powell was declared fit.

The incident took place during the third over of South Africa's innings when De Kock slammed the ball towards the long-off boundary. Here's the viral incident:

Rovman Powell, giving chase at full speed, has done extremely well not to completely wipe out these two kids 😳#SAvWI pic.twitter.com/fNRVqkwg7n — Daniel (@DanSenior97) March 26, 2023 ×

Talking about the match, Charles' blistering 118-run knock took the two-time former T20I champions to a mammoth 258 for 4 in 20 overs. In reply, De Kock was at his fluent best and scored his maiden hundred in the format to set the foundation for the run-chase. He was well supported by opening partner Reeza Hendricks (68 off 28 balls) and skipper Aiden Markram (38* off 21 deliveries) and Heinrich Klaasen's 7-ball 16 not out.