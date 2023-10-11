Harry Kane admits it is 'bit strange' seeing Tottenham top of Premier League table

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has admitted it is a bit 'strange' to watch his previous team, Tottenham Hotspur in action and being at the top of the Premier League table.

Lauding new manager Ange Postecoglou, Kane said the team spirit was high at the club and fans were buying into the Australian gaffer's version.

“The manager is doing great for them with the way they're playing, the fans are right behind the team and it's definitely what they needed after the last few years," said Postecoglu.

Kane said he was keeping a close eye on the proceedings in the Premier League, adding, "there's still a long way to go, but as the manager said, there's no reason why the fans shouldn't be excited and happy with the way things are going. Hopefully, they can continue".

Kane, who is set to captain England against Australia at Wembley on Friday asserted that despite Spurs' excellent start to the campaign, he doesn't lament his move to German titleholders.

"I was there for so long and all my friends are still there, even the coaches and staff, so sometimes it's a little bit strange. But in football and life, when you go onto a new adventure, you're focused and attention is on that."

Kane's move to Germany

Having been in Germany for a few months now, Kane is yet to find a house and has made rather slow progress in learning the language. However, Kane added that it was because his focus was on performing for his new side.

"I'm trying to find houses, learn the language, get to know my new team and staff at Bayern Munich. Your attention just gets taken away. Maybe at first, it was strange to see them playing and me not being there. I have got to put all my attention on Bayern Munich and to make us as successful as possible. I am here, I am excited and it will always be a decision I never regret. I’m proud to have started the way I have.”

Kane ended his 19-year association with boyhood club Spurs earlier this summer after securing a move to Bayern for a record $126 million fee. The Englishman's arrival to Bavaria has been superb, to say the least as he has amassed nine goals and five assists in 10 matches for Bayern across competitions.

