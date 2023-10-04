Jurgen Klopp demands replay of Liverpool-Tottenham match after VAR chaos

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for a replay of the match that his team lost 2-1 against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, owing to poor refereeing decisions involving the VAR (Virtual Assistant Referee).

Speaking ahead of his side's Europa League tie against Union Saint-Gilloise, Klopp said: “I think the only outcome for the Tottenham-Liverpool game should be a replay.”

The German manager, however, conceded that it was highly unlikely that such an outcome would come to fruition.

“It probably won’t happen. I think it is so unprecedented; it didn’t happen before.”

Klopp's demand comes a day after the Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) released the audio of the incident where Luis Diaz's goal was wrongfully chalked out by the VAR.

Klopp said the release of the audio should not mean the end of the matter, whilst accepting that it was an 'obvious mistake'.

“The audio didn’t change it at all. It is an obvious mistake. I think there should be solutions for that. I think the outcome should be a replay. The argument against that would be it opens the gates...I’m used to wrong and difficult decisions but something like this never happened and so that is why I think a replay is the right thing to do.”

Quizzed if the club had formally requested the Premier League for a replay, Klopp said: “At this stage, we are still going through the information we have."

VAR audio released

Notably, the audio released on Tuesday (October 3) revealed that VAR Darren England and his assistant Dan Cook had the opportunity to correct their mistake after the VAR replay operator reminded them they had taken the wrong call.

However, instead of using the rules as a framework and applying common sense, England displayed rigidity and said he could not do anything, even though the game had been in the next phase for barely 15 seconds.

While Liverpool officials go through the recording, PGMOL has axed Darren England and Dan Cook for a successive week, following their calamitous performance. Both had missed last week's Premier League fixtures and will continue to sit on the sidelines over the weekend as well.

(With inputs from agencies)