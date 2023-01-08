Hardik Pandya credits Ashish Nehra for captaincy success, says 'we have similar cricketing thoughts'

Following team India’s 2-1 T20I series win over Sri Lanka in Rajkot on Saturday, the newly-appointed captain Hardik Pandya spoke about his rise and success as a shorter-format skipper. Crediting the former India seamer and his IPL franchise, Gujarat Titans’ (GT) coach, Ashish Nehra for the same, Hardik said it was Nehra who made a huge difference in his life mainly because of his mindset. Getting introduced for the first time in the IPL in 2022 itself, the Gujarat Titans broke shackles and won their maiden league title last year beating Rajasthan Royals in the finals.

Speaking in detail about the bond and partnership with Nehra at GT, Hardik said it was all about getting the assurance from the coach and once he got it, he could pull things off. Nehra’s presence not only helped him get what he wanted, Hardik claimed that it added value to his captaincy as well.

"What has been very important from Gujarat point of view is the kind of coach I worked with. Ashish Nehra made a big difference in my life, because of our mindsets. We might be two different personalities, but we have very similar cricketing thoughts," Hardik said after leading India to a series win over Sri Lanka.

"Because I was with him, it added value to my captaincy. It helped me to get exactly what I know. It was just about getting that assurance, once I got that... the awareness of this game I always knew. It was all about knowing and backing what I knew already. It has definitely helped me," the star all-rounder added.

It was after India’s embarrassing T20 World Cup semifinal loss to England that the selectors decided to go with a young and separate team for this format. This meant Rohit Sharma was scrapped from the T20I captaincy and Hardik Pandya was handed over the role to lead the new-looking side.