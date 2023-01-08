AUS vs SA 2023: Australia claim series win over Proteas following rain-hit drawn Sydney Test

The Australian summer has come to an end with the home team winning the three-match Test series against South Africa 2-0. With the final Test of the series at the SCG in Sydney ending in a draw, the mighty Aussies were denied a clean-sweep win over their rivals. Already struggling to put price on their wickets throughout the series, the Proteas batted sensibly on day 5 on Sunday to ensure they are playing for the draw and keeping their hopes of reaching the WTC final alive.

Deciding to bat first after winning the toss, the Boxing Day Test hero David Warner departed early. His fellow opener and the man in form, Usman Khawaja then stitched a partnership with Marnus Labuschagne, who scored a well-made 79 before falling to Anrich Nortje before stumps on day 1. Veteran Steve Smith began from where Marnus had left and contributed hugely with a brilliant record-breaking hundred the following day.

While he departed on 104, Khawaja was building his innings on the other end. Getting some support from Travis Head, Khawaja inched closer to his first double hundred in Tests. Unfortunately, bad light and preceding rain didn’t give Khawaja the moment he had been eagerly waiting for. After a washout on day 3 and the delayed start on day 4, Australia decided to declare their innings on 475 for four, meaning Khawaja remained unbeaten on 195.

Giving themselves a chance against this weaken South African batting unit, the Aussies started putting pressure from the word go. Returning Josh Hazlewood picked two huge wickets in Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma before captain Pat Cummins unleashed a deadly spell to put the visitors on the back foot.

Although there were handy contributions from Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj on day 5, South Africa’s first innings got folded on 255. With less overs remaining now, Australia’s chance of pulling a massive win looked bleak.

While the Protean opener Sarel Erwee played 125 balls for his unbeaten 42 in the second innings, defensive approach from Bavuma and Klassen helped South Africa draw the Test.