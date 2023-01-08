Star New Zealand pacer Matt Henry pulls out of Pakistan, India series due to an injury

Pressure mounts on New Zealand as yet another star seamer Matt Henry is ruled out of the upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan and India due to an abdominal strain. Earlier, fast bowler Adam Milne also withdrew his name from the above-mentioned series as he was under prepared following a hamstring injury. New Zealand coach, Gary Stead confirmed the news saying Henry played through the injury he suffered on the final day of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi, which ended in a draw; describing it as ‘gutsy effort’. Although no replacement player has been announced as yet, Jacob Duffy is a potential contender to come in for Henry.

"It has been tough playing ten days essentially out of the last 12 [in Karachi] and that being full days with no weather breaks. So when you've been in the field for eight sessions in each Test match, I guess there is natural wear and tear on players," the head coach said.

Henry’s injury comes as a headache for the New Zealand team who will be without Milne and lanky Kyle Jamieson for their forthcoming white-ball tours. Kyle suffered back injury while playing against England in June last year though he is nearing a return at the domestic level with the Auckland Aces in the T20 Super Smash. Stead said they would be monitoring Jamison’s situation before making any call on his return to the playing XI.

"He's due to start playing for Auckland again within about a week or so," Stead said of Jamieson. "We'll make a decision a little bit closer to the time around the England test series whether that is maybe a step too far, or whether it is the right time for him to play again. "He's been out of cricket for a long time now and I think it would be silly to push too quickly and set him back again."