'He's surprising everyone...' Hardik Pandya lauds Suryakumar Yadav following Rajkot win against Sri Lanka

Number one T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav cannot do anything wrong at the moment. Against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I in Rajkot, SKY, as his fans often call him, slammed his third hundred in the format. Looking at the different array of shots he plays, one wonders if cricket really comes this easy to him. Running out of words to explain what it means to have a player like Surya in your team, India’s new T20I captain Hardik Pandya said SKY continues to impress everyone with what he does.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Hardik said if he’d be bowling to him (SKY) at this moment, he’d rather be disheartened; adding Surya keeps on playing blinders after blinders – which is now becoming a habit for him.

"If I was bowling to him, I'd be disheartened...because of the kind of shots he has been playing," Pandya said during the post-match presentation ceremony. "He's been surprising everyone every evening and he's letting everyone know that you know what, this batting is very easy, you know. He's been actually playing blinders after blinders and, which is now becoming a habit and, which is fantastic for him,” Pandya said.

Talking more about him, Hardik said SKY is an experienced player and understands the game situation very well, and that he doesn’t need to be told about his batting by anyone.

"I leave him alone. You don't need to tell much was to him. He's quite experienced now, he's aware of this situation, he knows what exactly is happening. And whenever he finds a situation where he's not sure, we always have a chat and, you know, always find a solution," Hardik added.

During his innings of 112* of 51 balls, the right-handed SKY hit nine massive sixes and seven fours. Explaining on how he manages to do that with such ease, the 32-year-old said he keeps putting extra pressure on himself and keeps trying different shots during net practices.

"I think it's really important for you to put pressure on yourself when you're preparing for any game," Suryakumar said. "In your practice sessions, it is very important what you do, what process and routines you follow. And if you put a lot of pressure on yourself when you are doing practice and during the sessions, then it gets a little easier when you're playing a game.

"Of course, there is a lot of hard work involved, but at the same time, you've got to be doing some quality practice sessions as well. You know, you should know what your game is and at the end of the day, how you're gonna get your runs on the ground? And I just try and keep things very simple," Suryakumar concluded.