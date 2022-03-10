Harbhajan Singh reacts after pacer S Sreesanth calls it quits from professional cricket

S Sreesanth announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday evening (March 09). The discarded Indian pacer represented the national team in 90 internationals (27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is).

The 39-year-old was part of MS Dhoni-led Indian team's title-wins in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup. Sreesanth's best performances came in India's maiden Test win in South Africa (in 2006) and he was also a part of the Rahul Dravid-led side's Test series triumph in England, in mid-2007. Following the IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal, his career took a massive downfall. He had restarted his career recently after successfully overturning a life ban from the sport for his involvement in the spot-fixing saga. Thus, he made a sensational comeback in the action-packed edition of the Ranji Trophy before calling it quits soon.

“Today is a difficult day for me, but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude. Playing for Ecc, Ernakulam district, varies diff. League and tournament teams, Kerala state cricket association, Bcci, Warwickshire county cricket team, Indian airlines cricket team, Bpcl, and ICC,” Sreesanth said.

"ICC has been a tremendous honor. During my 25 years career as a Cricket player, I've always pursued success and winning cricket games, while preparing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance. It has been an honor to represent my family. It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game," he further wrote.

"With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats )cricket. For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment," addeed Sreesanth.

Following his heartfelt post, Sreesanth received a reply from his former teammate and ex-Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. Here's what Bhajji wrote:

Harbhajan-Sreesanth's relationship had hit rock bottom during the inaugural IPL season, when the senior pro had slapped the speedster after a game, but the duo sorted out their differences in the following years.

Sreesanth also represented Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kerala Kochi Tuskers (KKT) and Kerala, in the domestic circuit. He finished his international career with a total of 169 scalps.