'For next generation of cricketers...'- India pacer S Sreesanth announces retirement from all forms of cricket

India pacer S Sreesanth has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday (March 09). The right-handed veteran pacer took to his official Twitter handle to announce his exit from the game.

Sreesanth featured in 27 Tests and 53 ODIs for India, taking 87 and 75 wickets respectively. He has also taken seven wickets in 10 T20 Internationals. For the unversed, he was also part of MS Dhoni-led India's title wins in the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup. The IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal turned his career upside down; losing crucial years of international cricket.

“Today is a difficult day for me, but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude. Playing for Ecc, Ernakulam district, varies diff. League and tournament teams, Kerala state cricket association, Bcci, Warwickshire county cricket team, Indian airlines cricket team, Bpcl, and ICC,” Sreesanth said.

"ICC has been a tremendous honor. During my 25 years career as a Cricket player, I've always pursued success and winning cricket games, while preparing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance. It has been an honor to represent my family. It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game," he further opined.

"With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats )cricket. For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first-class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I've cherished every moment," Sreesanth added.

Sreesanth also represented the likes of Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kochi Tuskers (KT), Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL along with playing for Kerala in the domestic circuit. He also played for Warwickshire in English County and was also part of India's maiden Test win in South Africa (in 2006) and the national side's last series win in whites in England (in 2007).