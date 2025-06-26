/Happy birthday PT Usha: From Olympics to Rajya Sabha, meet the Queen of Indian track and field

Pilavullakandi Thekkeparambil Usha, popularly known as PT Usha, is one of the greatest names in Indian Olympic history. Popularly known as the 'Queen of Indian track and field', her journey from a small village in Kerala to the Upper House of Parliament is a legacy written by sweat and spirit. She announced to the sporting world that with talent and hard work, anything is achievable as long as one possesses the hunger to pursue it. Born on June 27, 1964, PT Usha hails from Meladi-Payyolia, a small village in Kerala.

She grew up in a humble background and her passion for athletics was seen from an early age. At the age of 12, she received a scholarship from the Kerala government for her potential. It was during this time that coach O.M. Nambiar recognised her sprinting talent at the National School Games, a moment that changed the course of Usha's sporting journey. Interestingly, she was given the name ‘ The Payyoli Express’ as she studied in Payyoli, a small town near the Malabar coast of Kozhikode district.

PT Usha began her international journey at the 1980 Moscow Olympics when she was just 16 years old. Although, Usha did not win a medal, she made history as the youngest Indian sprinter to compete in the Olympics. Four years later, at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, she narrowly missed out on a bronze medal in the 400m hurdles final, finishing just 1/100th of a second behind the third-ranked athlete, Cristina Cojocaru. However, this setback ultimately led to a remarkable comeback in her athletic career.

100 medals in national and international competitions

Thereafter, PT Usha went on to dominate Asian athletics. She won a gold and a silver in the 1983 Asian Championships, followed by six medals (five gold) during the next Asian Championships (1985) in Jakarta. A year later, she won four gold medals at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games. In total, she won 14 gold medals in Asian Championships and over 100 medals in national and international competitions.

Even after retiring, Usha never stepped away from athletics. She started the Usha School of Athletics in Kerala, training young female athletes to chase their dreams.