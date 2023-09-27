Hans Niemann, US chess player, denies using sex toy for cheating in game against Magnus Carlsen

American chess grandmaster Hans Niemann has denied using a 'sex toy' for cheating in the Sinquefield Cup against Magnus Carlsen in September 2022. Niemann had won the game but was accused of cheating by Carlsen.

In a recent chat with Piers Morgan, Neimann "categorically" denied the allegations categorically and said that 'it is very disheartening to be accused of cheating after a victory.'

"These things happen and I managed to learn a lot during that time and it really has taught me a lot of very important lessons about life and chess," Niemann said.

Morgan asked the American about the cheating allegations (that Niemann was getting signals from someone through the remote-controlled sex toy) in as many words, asking: "To be clear, on the specific allegation - have you ever used anal beads while playing chess?"

Th 20-year-old also replied with pinpoint accuracy of words: "Well, your curiosity is a bit concerning, you know - maybe you're personally interested, but I can tell you, no.

"Categorically, no, of course not."

The accusation from Carlsen led to a bitter war of words between the two players which eventually reached the court of law in October 2022.

An out-of-court settlement was struck between the two parties last month worth $100 million.

Apart from Carlsen, Chess.com, an online platform, was also sued by Niemann for saying that he 'likely' cheated in more than 100 games online.

The platform said so after doing their own investigation.

While Niemann had admitted to cheating twice while aged 12 and 16, he profusely denied cheating in the Sinquefield Cup or any in-person game.

Other than Carlsen, Niemann had also sued Hikaru Nakamura whom Niemann had accused of "amplifying and attempting to bolster Carlsen's false cheating allegations."



