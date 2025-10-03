/Gukesh Dommaraju drops out of FIDE top 10; Divya Deshmukh rises to No. 11 in women’s rankings

India’s chess sensation and reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju, has fallen out of the top 10 in the latest FIDE world rankings released for October 2025. Meanwhile, Divya Deshmukh continues her impressive rise in women’s chess, climbing to No. 11 in the women’s rankings after a stellar month. Gukesh, who made history by becoming the youngest world chess champion in December last year, has had a difficult run recently. At the FIDE Grand Swiss tournament held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, he finished 41st out of 116 players.

Over 11 rounds, Gukesh lost three games and drew four, resulting in a drop of 15 rating points, his rating now stands at 2752, down from 2767 in September. Compared to last October, when he was rated 2794, Gukesh has lost a total of 43 rating points in a year.

His predecessor, China’s Ding Liren, now sits at 18th with a rating of 2734. Despite the setback, experts caution against reading too much into Gukesh’s recent dip, pointing out that even top players go through challenging phases.

On the other hand, Divya Deshmukh has made significant strides. She reached a rating of 2498 and rose to 11th place in the women’s FIDE rankings. Her rise comes after a remarkable month in which she won the Women’s World Cup and qualified for the Women’s Candidates tournament. She also played in the open section of the Grand Swiss, where she defeated two grandmasters and held world champion Gukesh to a draw.

Arjun Erigaisi remains the top-rated Indian player at world No. 4 with a rating of 2773, followed by Praggnanandhaa at No. 5 with 2771. Among women, Koneru Humpy is still India’s highest-ranked player at No. 6.