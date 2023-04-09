GT vs KKR IPL 2023 live streaming: When & where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders live

GT vs KKR- IPL 2023: The defending champions, Gujarat Titans will clash with the two-time IPL champion, Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. While KKR, fresh from their decimation of RCB, would be keen to show the win was not a flash in the pan when the two sides clash in the IPL on Sunday. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have the players to achieve the goals, and it has been all too visible in the first matches of the season.

Their first match against Chennai Super Kings revealed young Shubman Gill's batting form, where he scored a 36-ball 63 in the thrilling five-wicket win. Their second match against Delhi Capitals produced an unlikely hero in Sai Sudarshan, who trounced a 48-ball 62 to mock the entirety of the rival team's total.

GT vs KKR- IPL 2023: Probabale playing XIs

GT: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

KKR: N Jagadeesan (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

IPL 2023- GT vs KKR: Where will the match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

IPL 2023- GT vs KKR: On what date will the match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on April 9.

IPL 2023- GT vs KKR: What time will the match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 pm IST on April 9.

IPL 2023- GT vs KKR: Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

IPL 2023- GT vs KKR: How to watch the live streaming of the match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders?