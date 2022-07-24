Greatest Indian athlete of all time: Anju Bobby George hails Neeraj Chopra after World Athletics silver

Neeraj Chopra has once again become the cynosure of all eyes with yet another historic achievement in what has already been an illustrious career for the 24-year-old. Neeraj became only the second Indian on Sunday (July 24) to win a medal at the prestigious World Athletics Championships after he clinched a silver medal in the men's javelin throw final finishing behind reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.

Peters was in a different league in the final as he came up with as many as three throws of over 90m to assure himself a spot on top of the podium in Oregon, Eugene. He bagged the elusive gold medal with a record-breaking throw of 90.54m while Neeraj finished second with his best throw of 88.13m.

It was not the best of starts for Neeraj in the final as his first throw was a foul before he managed to breach the 82m-mark in his second attempt. He followed it up with a throw of 86.37m in his third attempt before touching the 88.13m mark to ensure a silver medal at the World Championships.

Also Read: WATCH - Neeraj Chopra's HISTORIC throw as he becomes 2nd Indian to win World Athletics C'ship medal

Neeraj became the first Indian male athlete and only the second overall after the great Anju Bobby George to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships. He also became the first Indian to win a medal each at the Olympics and the World Athletics Championships.

Lauding the 24-year-old Tokyo Olympics gold medallist for his historic achievement, the great Anju Bobby George called Neeraj India's best athlete of all time. Paying rich tribute to him, Anju Bobby George said World Athletics Championships has competitors from over 200 countries and to win a medal in the competition is certainly a great achievement.

Also Read: You make us proud: PM Modi, Abhinav Bindra & others laud Neeraj Chopra after he wins historic silver for India

"Yes, of course, if you compare the competition level, in athletics actually, more than 200 countries are participating and it’s one of the toughest events in the world. Getting a medal in the world championships or athletics is really something great," Anju Bobby George, the only other Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships, was quoted as saying by India Today.

"He has won 2 medals, one each from the Olympics and the World Championships. So definitely, we can say he is the greatest Indian athlete of all time," she added.

Anju Bobby George had become the first Indian to claim a medal at the World Athletics Championships when she clinched a bronze medal at the event in 2003. Neeraj on Sunday ended India's 19-year-long wait for a second medal at the World Athletics Championships.