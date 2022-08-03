'Grateful for friendship we have skip': Virat Kohli posts heartfelt birthday wish for Sunil Chhetri

Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli posted a heartfelt message on social media as he extended wishes to the Indian football team skipper and his good friend Sunil Chhetri on his 38th birthday. The Indian football great turned 38 on Wednesday (August 03). Chhetri and Kohli share a great bond between them and have developed a good friendship over the years.

They are two of the most loved sporting icons in the country and are the leaders in their respective sports. While Kohli is regarded as one of the best batters of all time, Chettri is considered India's greatest footballer and is also the country's highest goalscorer at the international level.

Wishing him on his 38th birthday, Kohli told Chettri he is glad to have the friendship the duo have and lauded the Indian football team skipper for his hard work and compassion.

"An honestly hardworking man full of good values & compassion. A man I can call a true friend. Very grateful for the friendship we have skip. Always wish you the best. As you get a year younger I send you my best wishes & all the positivity your way. Happy birthday @chetrisunil11," Kohli wrote in a tweet.

Chettri was quick to respond to Kohli's tweet and thanked him for his kind words. "Champ, I appreciate the kind words. The feeling about our friendship is mutual, and I too, am very grateful that our paths crossed the way they did," wrote the Indian football captain responding to Kohli's tweet.

Chettri and Kohli have often exchanged comments on social media in the past and the duo miss no chance to pull each other's leg. Chhetri currently plays for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League and is also India's first-choice striker despite being 38. He is also India's most-capped player along with being the leading goal-scorer for the country.

While Chhetri will be seen in action next when the new season of the Indian Super League kick off later this year, Kohli will make his comeback for the Indian cricket team during the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. The Indian batter has been rested from India's ongoing T20I series against West Indies.