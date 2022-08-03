Hardik Pandya becomes first Indian player to achieve rare double in men's T20Is

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has become the first Indian to achieve a rare double in men's T20Is. Hardik, who is currently in action for India in their ongoing T20I series against West Indies, has become the first player from the country to score 500 runs and complete 50 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

Hardik achieved the rare double after picking up opener Brandon King's wicket during the third T20I between India and West Indies at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday. The Indian all-rounder cleaned up King on a run-a-ball 20 to complete 50 wickets for India in T20Is and become the first player to achieve the feat of 500 runs and 50 wickets in the shortest format.

Hardik is the 11th men's player and the 30th player overall to achieve the rare double in T20I cricket with Indian women's team star Dipti Sharma also part of the elite list. Sharma currently has 521 runs and 65 wickets to her name in T20Is for the Women in Blue.

Talking about the 3rd T20I, India thrashed West Indies by 7 wickets to go 2-1 up in the five-match series. Batting first, the hosts got off to a good start with openers King and Kyle Mayers putting on a 57-run stand for the first wicket. Mayers played a brilliant knock of 73 runs off 50 balls while Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer slammed quickfire cameos as West Indies went on to post a fighting total of 164 runs on the board.

In reply, India got off to a shaky start as skipper Rohit Sharma was retired hurt but Suryakumar Yadav single-handed took the visitors home with a stunning knock of 76 runs off 44 balls. Yadav's dazzling knock was laced with 8 fours and 4 sixes as he combined with Rishabh Pant (33*) to power India to a comfortable win with an over to spare.

With the victory, India have now gone 2-1 up in the five-match series and will be looking to take an unassailable lead of 3-1 when they lock horns with the hosts in the penultimate fourth T20I on Saturday (August 06).