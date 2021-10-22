'Got quite a few plans for Virat': Scotland spinner warns 'King Kohli' ahead of T20 World Cup clash

Scotland star spinner Mark Watt has sent a warning to the India skipper Virat Kohli, saying that he has got a "few plans" for the clash between India and Scotland in the T20 World Cup, which is underway in the UAE and Oman.

The Scotland team is riding high on confidence after progressing into the main group stage. Their victory against Bangladesh has motivated them to do well further in the tournament.

After their qualification for the Super 12 stage, the Scots will now have group matches with Afghanistan, New Zealand, India, Pakistan and whoever qualifies second from Group A.

The against India, which is scheduled to be played on November 5, has intruiged Watt as Commenting on the difficult matches ahead, Watt said, "I've got quite a few plans for Virat. I'm going to keep them hush-hush at the moment, but I think he should be worried. That's why you play the game: to play against the big stars."

"You want to challenge yourself against the best and they certainly are the best in the world. All the guys are just absolutely buzzing to showcase their skills against the whole world," Watt was quoted as saying by Mirror Sport.

Watt also commented on the epic Bangladesh clash, he said, "We've done it before – we've beaten the best ODI team in the world, we've beaten Bangladesh here and I think teams won’t take us lightly."

"They should be worried about Scotland, we’re in a great run of form and we’ve got a lot of momentum going forward. I don’t think we need to do anything else different, we’ve won three out of three," he added.

Scotland will next play Afghanistan on Monday, on the other hand, the Kohli-led Team India will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.