Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll with witty response after India's thrilling win in T20 WC

Diwali arrived a bit early for millions of Indians around the world on Sunday (October 23) as Virat Kohli lit up the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with a cracking knock to set up India's thrilling four-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli smashed a stunning unbeaten 82 to help India clinch a last-ball thriller against the Babar Azam-led side.

Like millions of cricket fans around the world, Google CEO Sundar Pichai also remained glued to his TV screen to watch another chasing masterclass from Kohli, who went bonkers in the death overs to help India get 48 runs off the last three overs and get over the line in the pressure run-chase.

Pichai took to Twitter on Monday (October 24) to share his warm wishes on Diwali and said he celebrated the festival by watching the highlights of the last three overs of India's run-chase against Pakistan on Sunday.

"Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali #TeamIndia #T20WC2022," the Google CEO wrote in a tweet.

I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali #TeamIndia #T20WC2022 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 24, 2022 ×

A Pakistani troll tried to take a dig at the Google CEO over his tweet and asked him to also watch the first three overs. Pichai came up with a witty response to shut down the Twitter user. "Did that too:) what a spell from Bhuvi and Arshdeep,", he wrote in response.

Did that too:) what a spell from Bhuvi and Arshdeep — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 24, 2022 ×

Pichai referred to the first three overs of the game in his tweet where Indian pacers Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar had tightened the noose on the Pakistan top order. Arshdeep removed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on a duck before getting rid of Mohammad Rizwan cheaply on 4 off 12 balls to leave Pakistan reeling at 15/2 inside four overs.

Arshdeep and Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets apiece to help India restrict Pakistan to 159 runs in 20 overs before Kohli's masterclass saw the Men in Blue chase down the target on the final ball of the game.

India were in a spot of bother in the 160-run chase with four batters back in the hut at 31/4 but Kohli and Pandya combined to revive India's chances and took the game down the wire. Kohli reigned supreme against the Pakistan bowling attack at the end as India managed to get 16 runs off the last six deliveries to register one of their most memorable wins against Pakistan in recent times.