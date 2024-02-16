Golf: Tiger Woods struggles in PGA return as Cantlay leads at Riviera

Tiger Woods got off to an erratic start in his first US PGA Tour event in more than 10 months, firing a one-over par 72 that left him eight shots behind first-round leader Patrick Cantlay at the Genesis Invitational.

Woods, playing his first tour-sanctioned tournament since ankle surgery in April -- two weeks after he withdrew from the third round of the Masters with foot pain -- had five birdies and six bogeys at The Riviera Country Club, where his miscues included a surprising shank of his second shot from the fairway at 18.

"Oh, definitely, I shanked it," said Woods, adding that back spasms that he's subject to since spinal fusion surgery contributed.

He recovered by punching an eight-iron through a pair of trees to salvage a bogey, and said his long layoff -- with two "soft" tuneup events in December -- had left him lacking "sharpness."

"A lot of good and a lot of indifferent," Woods said. "It was one or the other ... I was either making birdies or bogeys and just never really got anything consistent going today."

World number seven Cantlay, meanwhile, piled up eight birdies in his seven-under 64, which gave him a one-stroke lead over Australians Cam Davis and Jason Day and American Luke List.

Davis shook off an early bogey to post seven birdies while List and Day both had six birdies in their six-under 65s.

Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge shared fifth on five-under 66.

"I thought it was good," said Cantlay, an eight-time PGA Tour winner who is seeking his first title since 2022. "Obviously got off to a great start," added the American, who birdied the first and second and added birdies at the fourth, sixth and eighth to make the turn at five-under.

Birdies at 11, 13 and 14 pushed him to eight-under -- and a two-shot lead -- but he gave a stroke back with an unlikely bogey at the par-three 16th -- where his tee shot hit a tree and dropped 58 yards short of the green and his second found a greenside bunker.

"I got up and down for bogey, it was a good up-and-down," he said. "Obviously a spot I've never been."

The miscue was only a blip as Cantlay enjoyed a strong day on the greens -- including birdie putts of 26 feet and 28 feet at the eighth and 14th respectively.