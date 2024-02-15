UK club cricketer Rizwan Javed handed 17-year ban for match fixing attempts

A UK-based club cricketer has been handed a 17-and-a-half-year ban from the game at any level over match-fixing claims relating to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League. Rizwan Javed was accused of attempting to fix matches on three separate occasions, offering rewards to other players to engage in corrupt behaviour and refusing to cooperate with the International Cricket Council (ICC) investigation.

He was among eight players and officials charged by the ICC over the allegations in September last year, which included Bangladesh international Nasir Hossain. Hossain received a two-year ban, with six months suspended in January.

"Rizwan Javed has received a lengthy ban from cricket for his repeated and serious attempts to corrupt professional cricketers," ICC General Manager Integrity Alex Marshall said. "The sanction imposed should send a strong message to other corrupters trying to target cricket at any level and demonstrates that any attempt to corrupt cricket will be strongly dealt with."

The ban, which dates back to September 19, 2023, was imposed after Rizwan failed to respond to charges related to his involvement in the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League. He faced charges under various articles of the Anti-Corruption Code, including attempting to fix matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 on three separate occasions (Article 2.1.1).

He was also charged with offering rewards to induce corrupt conduct (Article 2.1.3), and failing to disclose full details of approaches received to engage in corrupt conduct (Article 2.4.4). Additionally, he was charged with failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation (Article 2.4.6).