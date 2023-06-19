Golf: Rory McIlroy ready go through '100 Sundays like this' for another major title

Rory McIlroy knew it before it happened. He was just outside the scoring tent after recording an even-par 70 in the final round of the U.S. Open when he heard the cheers from nearby 18th green. Those cheers were and from Wyndham Clark who had just won his first major title. Rory McIlroy was beaten, by one stroke, again.

"I didn't even need to wait for the tap-in," McIlroy said of Clark's final putt on 18. "It's just fine, fine margins at this level and at this tournament specifically, but I fought to the very end."

McIlroy remembered his last major performance and rued a couple of shots which didn't go his way in the final round on both occasions.

"The last real two chances I've had at majors, I feel like have been pretty similar performances," McIlroy said. "I played the way I wanted to play. There were just a couple of shots, two or three shots over the course of the round, that I'd like to have back."

At the Los Angeles Country Club (LACC), Rory didn't make many mistakes as he shot an even-par round. The golfer, however, didn't take advantage of opportunities available either, much like his loss at St. Andrews. He missed a 16-foot birdie putt on third hole and that eventually summed up his day at LACC.

Further in the round, McIlroy missed birdie putts of 7 feet, 14, feet, 15 feet and 18 feet between eights to 12th hole. The major, in the end, was decided by fine margins.

"I don't think I was hitting bad putts; just hitting them just with slightly the wrong speed," McIlroy said. "Some were coming up short, some were going a little long," said McIlroy.

Reflecting upon his loss, McIlroy admitted that he was hoping for three-putt by Clark but the winner was solid all day.

"You don't want to wish bad on anyone, but you're really hoping for a three-putt," McIlroy admitted. "Wyndham was pretty much rock solid all day.

"I'm getting closer," McIlroy added. "The more I keep putting myself in these positions, sooner or later it's going to happen for me."

The golfer, however, remains confident of winning another major, that would be his first in nine years, and is ready to go through another '100 Sundays like this' for it.

"I would go through 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another major championship," McIlroy said. "When I do finally win this next major, it's going to be really, really sweet."

