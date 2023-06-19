NFL: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes roasts Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase on best quarterback question with a tweet

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently took a sly dig at rival Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The two-time Super Bowl winning QB, after getting his second ring, tweeted a witty response to Chase who had said 'Pat Who?' when asked about who is best player in National Football League (NFL).

In the tweet posted by Mahomes, the QB put out a photo of himself, flaunting his two rings with the caption which read, 'That's who.' The Chiefs received their second Super Bowl ring in four years on Thursday night for winning the Lombardi Trophy in 2023. Have a look at Mahomes' tweet here: That’s Who 💍💍 pic.twitter.com/pIs95yWMTS — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 16, 2023 × The banter started on Tuesday when Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow picked Mahomes as the best QB in NFL in response to a question. Chase, however, got cheeky when asked the same question. The WR although, gave a nod to his QB Burrow and said that it was an 'easy decision' to make. Chase, when informed about Burrow's choice, said, "Pat Who?"

Apart from Mahomes, Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney also backed his QB with a tweet of his own which read, "I know who." Here's the tweet put out by Toney: 😂😂i know who 🥶 https://t.co/JWBhVqCWS0 — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) June 14, 2023 × The Bengals and Chiefs rivalry is one of the most intense ones in the NFL. Cincinnati, after drafting Burrow as their QB, has been a better team in last 3-4 years. The Bengals have also won three out of four games played against the Chiefs in last two seasons which also included a win the 2021 AFC championship game.

The Chiefs, nonetheless, have the bragging rights after beating the Bengals 23-20 in last season's AFC title game. The win propelled Kansas City to Super Bowl 57 which they won 38-35 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Patrick Mahomes was named both NFL and Super Bowl 57 MVP in last season for his performance.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE