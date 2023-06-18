NFL: Ray Lewis III, son of Ravens legend Ray Lewis, dies of suspected drug overdose

Ray Lewis III, the son of former NFL player Ray Lewis, has died because of a suspected overdose, said a police report. Lewis' younger brother, Rashaan Lewis had first posted about the tragic incident Thursday in an Instagram story.

"Really can't believe I'm even typing this, but RIP big brother," Read Rashaan's Instagram story.

Lewis III, who was 28 as per the report, had died Wednesday after officers of the Casselberry Police found him unconscious in his bedroom.

"The evidence and witness accounts show this incident to be a tragic accident," police said in a statement, reported the news agency Associated Press.

As per the police report, Lewis was getting CPR from a person when the police arrived at the scene on Wednesday evening. The deceased was then administered opioid-overdose antidote naloxone suing Narcan by the police officer after being advised to do so by a second person, read the police report.

The AP report further stated that overdose antidote and other life-saving attempts proved to be futile in the end. Lewis was pronounced dead after the police took him to the hospital. The cause of death is suspected to be drug overdose, however, an official autopsy is still pending.

Lewis followed his father and two-time Super Bowl champion Lewis Sr.'s footsteps by opting to play football,. He joined Miami just like his father but transferred to Coastal Carolina in 2015. Lewis played senior year of college football at Virginia Union.

Lewis Played 12 games for Coastal Carolina as cornerback and had 19 tackles to his name. For Virginia Union, he racked up 37 tackles in 2017.

Mark James, Lewis' coach at Virginia Union, while speaking to AP, called him a 'great kid.'

"He played hard and it was a pleasure knowing him," said James. "I think by the time we got him, he was ready for the business of going to school and finishing and playing football and being an impact (player). He was a hard worker," added James.

