NFL: New England Patriots CB Jack Jones arrested in Boston on firearm charges

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested at Boston's Logan Airport on Friday, said Massachusetts State Police. The CB was apprehended for carrying two firearms in his travel luggage. Jones is expected to be arraigned next week in the district court of East Boston after his bail was set at $50,000.

A Patriots spokesman, while speaking on the matter, said that they have been informed about the incident and they are gathering more information. The spokesman, however, refrained from making any further comments on the matter.

"We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time," said a Patriots spokesman via newspaper Boston Globe.

The 25-year-old, as per the Boston Globe report, was charged with two counts of five offences. The offences are: possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of the airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Jones, an Arizona State alumni, was picked by New England in the fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft. His maiden season also ended in a suspension by the Patriots in December last year. The CB was reprimanded for violating club rules. As per NBC Sports Boston, Jones had missed his rehab session and had talked back to head coach Bill Belichick about the same.

Belichick, in March, however, had said that the CB's suspension is a thing of past and that he was training with the first team in spring practices on occasions.

In his rookie season, Jones appeared in a total of 13 games and started in two of them. In 13 appearances, Jones had a total of 30 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery to his name.

